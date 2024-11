“It’s a 30-year-old dive bar on St-Laurent — we’re not going to sell you $19 cocktails. We’re gonna throw a can of PBR at you while you’re trying not to get crowd-killed.”

Turbo Haüs owner Sergio Da Silva has joined forces with the proprietors of St-Laurent Boulevard bar Blue Dog and will soon be taking over the booking with the goal of optimizing the space for live music.

Located at 3958 St-Laurent, between Bagg and Duluth, Blue Dog has been operating for three decades, primarily hosting DJ nights and parties, and featuring an in-house barbershop. Da Silva says he didn’t want to make major changes, leaving the venue’s name intact, but will be tweaking the sound system and stage.

“Blue Dog has been a Montreal staple for decades and I’m excited to be a part of it. The goal ultimately is to bring in more shows, make some improvements where we need to and not fuck up what already works. It’s a 30-year-old dive bar on St-Laurent — we’re not going to sell you $19 cocktails. We’re gonna throw a can of PBR at you while you’re trying not to get crowd-killed.”

