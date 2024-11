“A city that makes room for cycling is a city where life is good!”

BIXI has set a new record with 13 million trips in Montreal in 2024

Montreal bicycle sharing service BIXI has set a new record, with 13 million trips logged in the city in 2024. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced the news on Instagram yesterday.

“Bixi surpassed 13 million trips in 2024. July and September shattered previous records, with more than 2 million trips each month. A city that makes room for cycling is a city where life is good! And more people on bikes means fewer people driving solo in cars! Thanks Bixi!”

BIXI also recorded a 15% increase in users this year, as well as a satisfaction rate of 91%. A single-day record was also broken in 2024, with 79,868 BIXI trips in one day.

Following the annual removal of most BIXI stands on Nov. 15, BIXI’s year-round service is underway. There are 2,000 bicycles available at 200 stations in Montreal through the winter until the start of the 2025 spring/summer season on April 15.

