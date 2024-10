The film’s first ever local screenings in 35mm will take place at the Cinémathèque Québécoise from Nov. 5 to 20, and at the Nov. 1 premiere at Théâtre Outremont, with the director and stars in attendance.

Xavier Dolan’s ‘Mommy’ to be screened in Montreal theatres in 35mm for its 10th anniversary

Mommy, the landmark 2014 film by Montreal director Xavier Dolan, will be presented in 35mm in Montreal for the first time in November to mark its 10th anniversary.

The Cannes Jury Prize-winning film will screen at the Cinémathèque Québécoise from Nov. 5 to 20, following a premiere at Théâtre Outremont on Nov. 1 with the director and stars — Anne Dorval, Antoine Olivier Pilon and Suzanne Clément — in attendance.

Dolan commented on the opportunity to present his film in Montreal in 35mm.

“Ten years ago, Mommy changed my life forever. I am excited to relive that with my friends and the audience. Showing the film in 35mm for the first time in a Montreal theatre is very meaningful to me. I worked on making the print all summer and I find that showing the film on film makes the movie experience infinitely more immersive and vibrant! I can’t wait for that evening!”

