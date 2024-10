What to do today in Montreal

Agora de la Danse presents Rhino by Out Innerspace. Photo by Mark Kelly

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Agora de la Danse presents Rhino by Out Innerspace Oct. 23–26

The Massimadi Festival (Oct. 23–27) begins with a 5à7 + a screening of Drift

Slut Island Festival Oct. 23–29: Music, parties, panels, comedy

Québécois singer-songwriter Meghan Oak plays Petit Campus

California math-rock band Floral plays Foufs with Rob Ford Explorer

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.