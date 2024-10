What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Ballet BC performs Chamber, Silent Tides & Bolero X at Place des Arts Oct. 2–5

Montreal New Wave documentary screens at Cinémathèque Québécoise

Dutch darkwave pioneers Clan of Xymox plays Café Campus

Toronto dance-punk duo Death From Above 1979 play MTELUS

Night 2 of Théatre Sainte-Catherine’s DeBark improv festival, running through Oct. 5

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.