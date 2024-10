The Ramen Ramen festival is happening at 33 restaurants in and around Montreal Oct. 14 to 27

The third annual Ramen Ramen festival in Montreal is happening at 33 restaurants in and around the city from Oct. 14 to 27, allowing Montrealers to enjoy, contrast and compare signature takes on the iconic Japanese dish.

Below is a list of all the Montreal-area restaurants participating in Ramen Ramen 2024, and their featured dishes.

GaNaDaRa (Verdun): Bulgogi Ramyun

Imadake: Shoyu Tonkotsu Baka Ramen

IRU Izakaya Brossard: Ramen IRU

IRU Izakaya St-Foy: Ramen IRU

Kazo Ramen: Creamy Tonkotsu

Kazo Ramen Mont-Royal: Creamy Tonkotsu

KINTON RAMEN BISHOP: Golden Sesame Ramen

KINTON RAMEN BROSSARD: Golden Sesame Ramen

KINTON RAMEN CARREFOUR LAVAL: Golden Sesame Ramen

KINTON RAMEN CÔTE-DES-NEIGES: Golden Sesame Ramen

KINTON RAMEN MONT-ROYAL: Golden Sesame Ramen

KINTON RAMEN POINTE-CLAIRE: Golden Sesame Ramen

KINTON RAMEN SQUARE-VICTORIA: Golden Sesame Ramen

KINTON RAMEN UNION: Golden Sesame Ramen

KINTON RAMEN WESTMOUNT: Golden Sesame Ramen

Kokkaku Ramen: Featured ramen TBA

La Belle Tonki: Ramen Phnom Penh

Mezcaleros Tapas et Cocktails: Featured ramen TBA

Misoya Bishop: Featured ramen TBA

Neo Tokyo: Featured ramen TBA

Ramen Isshin DIX30: Ramen Miso Rouge

Ramen Isshin Mont-Royal: Ramen Miso Rouge

Ramen Isshin Verdun: Ramen Miso Rouge

Ramen Misoya: Gold Kome Special Ramen

Ramen Nakamichi: BLANC & ROUGE

SAE LOW: Bol Ramen Porc

Sansotei Ramen (Mont-Royal): TONKOTSU NOIR

Sansotei Ramen (Ste-Catherine): TONKOTSU NOIR

Sansotei Ramen (St-Bruno): TONKOTSU NOIR

Tsukuyomi Ramen Bishop: Tonkotsu Ramen

Tsukuyomi Ramen Mile-End: Tonkotsu Ramen

Tsukuyomi Ramen (Bois-franc): Tonkotsu Ramen

Umami Ramen & Izakaya: Ramen with fresh autumn Truffle and enoki tempura

The festival launches with a free event on Oct. 14, in collaboration with Festival du Nouveau Cinéma, featuring a screening of the 1985 cult Japanese film Tampopo. There will be ramen prepared on site by Sansotei, which won Ramen Ramen’s Prix du Public in 2022 and 2023.

“Ramen, the most popular hobby in Japan, has overtaken sushi among international foodies in terms of popularity and coolness. In recent years, the quality of its offerings has grown dramatically in many cities around the world, supported by a growing group of fanatics. Ramen Ramen is meant to be a celebration of this new reign and a desire to encourage the development of ramen offerings outside of Japan.” —Ramen Ramen co-director Thien Vu Dang

