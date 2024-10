A high of 23 degrees Celsius and overnight low of 17 are expected.

Temperatures in Montreal are expected to reach 23 degrees Celsius on Halloween, according to Environment Canada, beating the city’s heat record of 21.7, set on Oct. 31, 1956.

The unseasonal warmth will continue into the evening on Thursday, dropping gradually from 21 to 17, allowing trick-or-treaters and partying adults to drop the winter gear they’ve needed in recent days.

On Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise significantly in Quebec. For Halloween, autumn will disguise itself as "summer", with temperature anomalies between +10 and +15°C above normal! 🎃 #QCstorm — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) October 28, 2024 Record heat projected for Halloween in Montreal

