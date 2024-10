Quebecers can weigh in on the issue via an online survey, until Dec. 1.

Quebec wants to get rid of daylight savings time

The Quebec government announced today that the province is considering getting rid of daylight savings time, the practice of moving the clock ahead one hour in March, and back one hour in November.

In a press conference today, Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette announced an online consultation on the topic, including a five-minute survey (to be uploaded to the government’s website soon) that Quebecers can fill out until Dec. 1.

“Every year, the time change sparks debates and raises questions. This practice, which dates back to World War I, has a significant impact on the daily lives of Quebecers. The time has come to think about abolishing the time change and keeping the same time all year round.”

Quebec Premier François has previously stated that he is not opposed to ending the practice of daylight savings time.

