A choose-your-own-adventure VR journey delving into your past and potential future, and AI’s fever dreams inspired by thousands of folktales from around the world.

In the PHI Centre’s first exhibition dedicated solely to AI, Coded Dreams presents two interactive art experiences created by Marc Da Costa and Matthew Niederhauser. Tulpamancer is like a choose-your-own-adventure Virtual Reality journey delving into the audience member’s past and potential future, while The Golden Key presents AI’s fever dreams inspired by thousands of folktales from around the world. Both use AI and machine learning to create an individualized experience for attendees, who influence the works with their own backgrounds and interests.

Coded Dreams is on at PHI Centre (407 St-Pierre), Oct. 9–Nov. 3

