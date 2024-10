After five years, Martha Wainwright and her partner Nico have stepped away from the space, which will soon reopen to host shows under a different name.

Parc Avenue music venue Ursa to be taken over by POP Montreal and Casa del Popolo

Singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright opened Ursa five years ago with her partner Nico as a multi-purpose venue, mostly hosting live music events. This morning, Wainwright posted on Ursa’s Instagram account that the she and Nico have stepped away from running the venue, partly due to her need to focus on music.

She thanked the community for their love and support, making it clear that Ursa will continue to occasionally produce shows and other events in the city, and that the venue itself will live on in good hands — the people behind POP Montreal and Casa del Popolo will run the space and book shows there, under a different name.

“The fun we had at 5589 Parc Avenue is for the history books. […] It was a blast, and the support and love we got from the local community, as well as the broader community, was outstanding.”

Wainwright added that she will maintain her role running the kids’ choir that got its start at Ursa, as well as the four-day “Montreal Anti-Jazz Police Festival.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URSA Montréal (@ursamtl) Parc Avenue music venue Ursa to be taken over by POP Montreal and Casa del Popolo

For more on Ursa, please visit their website.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.