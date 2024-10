“A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth at the same time it is full.”

Montreal will see a supermoon on Oct. 17 at 7:26 a.m.

This month’s full moon, the biggest of 2024 (so far), will be a supermoon, and is due to reach its peak in Montreal at 7:26 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.

According to NASA, “a supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth at the same time it is full,” making the moon appear larger than usual. Espace pour la vie specifies that this supermoon will be at a distance of 357,369 kilometres from Earth, with a diameter of 33.43’.

