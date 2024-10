The installation by Spanish artist SpY will sit on the water basin in the Place des Arts Esplanade for at least five years.

Montreal now has an ORB in front of Place des Arts

The Place des Arts Esplanade is the site of a new public artwork that embodies contemporary art and ancestral mathematical elements, reflecting sunrises, sunsets and artificial night light. The ORB installation, by Spanish artist SpY, made its Montreal debut this week and will occupy the space for “at least five years,” according to Place des Arts.

“The sculpture’s complex surface, composed of 90 convex discs made of polished steel, reflects the surrounding space, generating a sophisticated kaleidoscopic effect. With its dynamic and minimalist style, SpY invites you to reconsider your perception of space, movement and light.”

The ORB installation is a MURAL Festival initiative, made possible with funding from the Quebec government and Tourism Montreal, in partnership with Place des Arts.

For more Montreal arts coverage, please visit the Arts & Life section.