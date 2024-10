The city’s tax increases have stayed at or under the inflation rate since 2019.

Municipal tax in Montreal is going up in 2025, but only as much as the projected 1.8% rate of inflation, according to Mayor Valérie Plante.

Plante shared a video today showing that municipal tax increases have consistently been lower than or the same as inflation every year since 2019, with the message, “We honour our commitments.”

En 2025, les taxes à Montréal seront encore sous l’inflation. pic.twitter.com/Ne8OepFRQR — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 3, 2024 Montreal municipal tax increase won’t surpass projected 1.8% inflation rate in 2025

