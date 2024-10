Alanis Obomsawin: The Children Have to Hear Another Story provides a deep dive into the work of the Canadian filmmaker and activist.

MAC’s Alanis Obomsawin exhibition explores her films, her story and the Indigenous context that drives her

A large body of work by renowned Abenaki documentarian Alanis Obomsawin, alongside her remarkable story, is now on display in an exhibition at the Musée d’art contemporain (MAC). Alanis Obomsawin: The Children Have to Hear Another Story provides a deep dive into the First Nations activist and the causes that inspire her to keep filming.

Divided by decade and highlighting her most influential films, the exhibition will give vital context to both Obomsawin’s personal sensibilities and the current realities for Indigenous peoples of North America.

Alanis Obomsawin: The Children Have to Hear Another Story is at the MAC (Place Ville-Marie, Gallery Level) from Sept. 26–Jan. 26, 2025.

The exhibition Alanis Obomsawin: The Children Have to Hear Another Story is at the MAC through Jan. 26

