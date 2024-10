“Trudeau has given Poilievre ample opportunities to clean house and spare his own MPs a trial by media, but now it’s time to call his bluff.”

Amidst the biggest diplomatic crisis Canada’s faced in years, Pierre Poilievre is an empty suit.

Lacking leadership skills, Poilievre has lamely blamed Trudeau in reaction to bombshell allegations India’s running a crime campaign against our Sikh community.

He also parrots the line ‘show me the evidence’ but willfully omits he never bothered to get the security clearance he’s entitled to. He claims that doing so would prevent him from speaking freely on the subject, even though it hasn’t stopped any other party leader.

There is far stronger evidence the Conservatives are benefitting from foreign interference than any other party, despite Poilievre claiming the opposite.

As long as he keeps himself in the dark, Poilievre thinks he won’t have to take any responsibility.

But now the cat’s out of the bag: under oath, Justin Trudeau said he knows the names of Tory MPs, past and present, who are involved in foreign interference.

Again, Poilievre responded not by taking responsibility — for the good of his party or of the nation he hopes to lead — instead childishly insinuating that Trudeau perjured himself.

Trudeau has given Poilievre ample opportunities to clean house and spare his own MPs a trial by media, but now it’s time to call his bluff.

It’s high time Pierre Poilievre got his security clearance



“A large majority of Canadians — including 60% of Conservatives — want Pierre Poilievre to read the NSICOP report on how foreign interference has infiltrated Canadian politics.” https://t.co/nePpCmQ7oS — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) September 12, 2024 Ignorance isn’t bliss: Pierre Poilievre can’t hide from foreign interference

