Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. for the American stand-up comedian’s Alive and Unwell Tour stop at Olympia.

Comedy Roast queen Nikki Glaser is coming to Montreal on May 9

Nikki Glaser announced her 2024–25 North American tour today, and the stand-up comic and roast queen has included a Montreal date.

Renowned primarily for her obscene material at roast galas (most recently The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix), Glaser will be bringing her Alive and Unwell Tour to Olympia on May 9, 2025. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m.

Glaser, whose latest special is Someday You’ll Die on HBO, will also be hosting the 2025 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Glaser (@nikkiglaser) Comedy Roast queen Nikki Glaser is coming to Montreal on May 9

For more Montreal comedy coverage, please visit the Comedy section.