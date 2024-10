“More stolen cars are being intercepted and returned to their rightful owners.”

Car theft in Canada is down almost 20%, over 1,900 stolen vehicles intercepted at border

Car theft in Canada saw a 20% reduction in the first half of 2024, while over 1,900 stolen vehicles have been intercepted at the border, according to Transport Minister Anita Anand. This update comes five months after the introduction of a federal action plan including tougher, 14-year prison sentences for those found guilty of car theft.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on the news yesterday, saying that “more stolen cars are being intercepted and returned to their rightful owners.”

“Auto theft is down in Canada. More stolen cars are being intercepted and returned to their rightful owners. The tools we’ve equipped law enforcement with — new scanners, new penalties and new intelligence sharing systems — are working.”

Auto theft is down in Canada. More stolen cars are being intercepted and returned to their rightful owners.



The tools we’ve equipped law enforcement with — new scanners, new penalties, and new intelligence sharing systems — are working. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 16, 2024 Car theft in Canada is down almost 20%, over 1,900 stolen vehicles intercepted at border

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.