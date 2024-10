“Abortion restrictions put women’s lives in danger. Every woman in Canada has a right to a safe and legal abortion.”

To mark International Safe Abortion Day last month, the Government of Canada confirmed that it is advancing its Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund to remove barriers, increase access to abortion services and support community organizations nationwide to help deliver care. This comes at a time when concerns over abortion access in Canada have arisen in areas such as New Brunswick, where abortion services are only offered in three locations in the entire province.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized some crisis pregnancy centres in Canada for hiding the fact that they don’t offer abortion services.

“Women have choices in Canada. If these centres want their charitable status, they need to be transparent about the choices they offer — and the ones they don’t.”

Some crisis pregnancy centres are dishonest. They don’t provide abortions — and they purposely don’t tell you that.



On International Safe Abortion Day last year, Trudeau acknowledged the work of activists and healthcare providers in maintaining the safe, legal status of abortion services since they were fully legalized by the Supreme Court in 1988, noting that his government would “never put a woman’s right to choose up for debate.”

“To ensure women and girls, particularly from marginalized communities and people in remote and rural communities, have access to the reproductive health care they need and deserve, we are investing to remove barriers and make abortion more accessible from coast to coast to coast.

“With women’s rights under attack around the world, we know that banning abortion does not prevent abortions, it just makes them less safe. With our commitments to global health funding, we will continue to work toward a world where every woman can exercise her fundamental right to make her own reproductive health care choices.”

