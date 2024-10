Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued a statement marking the sixth anniversary of Canada legalizing cannabis. The legalization of cannabis, which was a Trudeau campaign promise in 2015, become official across Canada on Oct. 17, 2018.

According to Statistics Canada, over $2.4-billion in legal cannabis was sold nationwide in the first half of 2024.

“Six years ago today, we changed an outdated law, took profits away from criminals, and made our communities safer. We legalized cannabis across Canada.”

