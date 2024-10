The Premier League in England is one of the leading domestic soccer leagues in the world, and it is followed by many fans of the sport in Canada. Those who stream in from North America will have seen that Arsenal have made an excellent start to their bid for the title this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side have finished second in each of the last two campaigns, but their early form in the 2024/25 season suggests they could have what it takes to go all the way this year.

Gunners Unbeaten in Opening Seven Games

Arsenal have won five of their opening seven matches in the league this season. They have yet to taste defeat, with draws coming over Brighton and Manchester City. On the back of that start, they are now the +130 favorites in the Premier League title odds.

The Gunners are one of the leading Premier League tips for the title this season, as they overcome a difficult fixture list through the opening couple of months of the campaign. They have picked up impressive victories over Tottenham and Aston Villa, while they were very unlucky not to take away all three points from their visit to the Etihad Stadium.

It is not just in the Premier League that are Arsenal are serious contenders in this season, but the Gunners will also have their eyes on the Champions League. They have boosted their European hopes with a 2-0 victory over French champions PSG in the group stage of the competition.

Since arriving at the North London club in late 2019, Arteta has won the FA Cup and the Community Shield twice. He will be hoping to add to his honors this season in at least one competition.

David Raya Has Established Himself as One of the Best Keepers in England

Arsenal made their deal for Spanish goalkeeper David Raya permanent back in the summer. He had previously been on loan at the club from Brentford. The 29-year-old is showing this season why his manager was so desperate to secure his services.

Another impressive showing in between the sticks 👏



Our POTM… David Raya 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/2DbG7tSp9F — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 23, 2024

Raya has kept three clean sheets in his opening seven Premier League games. He has also pulled off a catalog of stops that could make the end-of-season best saves compilation video.

Arteta opted to go for quality over quantity in the summer transfer window. He will get the chance to add to his squad in January, should he feel it needs another boost in their title bid.

Manchester City Handed an Injury Blow

Arsenal has been pipped to the title by Manchester City in each of the last two years. The defending champions have been dealt a big blow this season though, as they will have to play the rest of their campaign without their defensive midfielder Rodri.

PEP 💬 (On Rodri's injury) He had surgery this morning – ACL and some meniscus. So, next season he will be here. This season is over [for him]. pic.twitter.com/S8mEzgnyUc — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 27, 2024

The Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament picked up a knee injury in his side’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal. City boss Pep Guardiola must now turn to other players in his squad to play the role in front of his back four.

Arsenal have gone 20 years without a Premier League title. Their fans will feel this is their best chance since then of being crowned champions of England once again.