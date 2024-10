A majority of Quebecers believe healthcare in the province has deteriorated over the past five years.

42% of Quebecers have had to resort to private healthcare to receive the treatment they need

According to a study by Léger, 2 in 5 Quebecers (42%) have had to use private healthcare services in the last five years to receive the care they need.

The study also found that 56% of Quebecers believe that healthcare in the province has deteriorated over the same time period, 32% say that it’s stayed the same and only 5% say that it’s improved.

Sondage Léger dans le @JdeMontreal



56% des Québécois trouvent que le système de santé s'est détériorée, 32% qu'il est pareil et seulement 5% disent qu'il s'est améliorée en cnq ans.



De plus 42% ont eu recours à une assurance privée pour recevoir des soins médicaux au Québec.… — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) October 15, 2024 42% of Quebecers have had to resort to private healthcare to receive the treatment they need

A previous study by the Angus Reid Institute also found that Quebecers largely believed expanding private healthcare in the province would worsen staffing shortages in the public system.

