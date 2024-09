What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Film score composer Hans Zimmer plays the Bell Centre

Documentary Amazonie screens at Cinémathèque Québécoise through Sept. 19

Harry Standjofski’s play Sakura opens at Centaur, runs Sept. 17–Oct. 6

U.S. DJ/producer Porter Robinson plays MTELUS

German art rock band Lord of the Lost plays Théâtre Beanfield

