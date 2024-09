What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Ukrainian metalcore band Jinjer plays MTELUS

Sakura continues at Centaur Theatre through Oct. 6

Jazz Nécessaire Tuesdays at le Mal Nécessaire

Book launch for Alice Zorn’s Colours in Her Hands at Pulp Books

New Orleans hip hop act $uicideboy$ play Place Bell with Denzel Curry and more

