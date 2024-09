What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, Sept. 25

POP Montreal opening party with NWA co-founder Arabian Prince + Folk artist Iris Dement plays the Rialto

Spike Lee kicks off the Montreal Black Film Festival

Vampire Weekend bring their Only God Was Above Us tour to Place Bell

Twenty One Pilots play the Bell Centre

Artloft Cinéma Soirée screens Raising Arizona

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.