What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Sept. 6

Montreal Ukrainian Festival Sept. 6–8

Palomosa festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau feat. Gesaffelstein, Jai Paul & more

Dubstep DJ VKTM plays Newspeak

Saturday, Sept. 7

U.S. techno/house producer John Summit plays Parc Olympique

Symphonic Animé concert at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Super Taste & Homopop present Beyoncé dance party at Cabaret Berlin

Sunday, Sept. 8

Shake la Cabane free summer family block party at Marché des Possibles

Festival Quartiers Danse runs through Sept. 14

NYC singer-songwriter John Roseboro plays l’Escogriffe

