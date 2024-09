“A group of Mormon mom influencers get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is the #1 TV series streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming right now. Topping the charts is reality television series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which is streaming now in Canada on Disney+.

“A group of Mormon mom influencers get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines.”

In second and third place are The Old Man (Disney+) and Slow Horses (Apple TV+).

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is the #1 TV series streaming in Canada

For previous updates on the top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada, please see our weekly streaming report.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.