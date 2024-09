What used to be a simple pastime for kids and young adults to have fun online has blown into a full industry, drawing in players and fans of different ages. While some are only interested in the excitement of live-streaming the matches and tournaments on Twitch, others are keen on gathering data to place Valorant bets on sportsbooks. These hyperrealistic and immersive games continue to evolve in 2024, and the UK has caught the fever. From consoles and PC to mobile, these gamers are looking for the best esports experiences online.

Popular Esports in the UK

Esports now have more than an 8% share in the world market but are still considered more games than actual sports. Leading online sportsbooks are offering users markets and odds for matches and tournaments, showing how much the interest in this venture is growing. There are over 20 popular titles for you to entertain yourself online.

Call of Duty (CoD)

This is one of the most popular options for esports fans in the UK. The first-person shooter game launched in 2003, and with constant updates, it continues to thrill gamers across different age groups. CoD is also a favoured option for UK esports teams, as most are actively competing in tournaments.

League of Legends (LoL)

The most popular free-to-play, multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title makes it to the top spot on our list. League of Legends offers multiple fun features, such as role-playing, defence, and real-time strategy. The gameplay follows a 5v5 format, set in the Summoner’s Rift — the title’s battleground. Most esports teams are big competitors, and you can look forward to the World Championship 2024 Finals, set to happen at the O2 Arena in November. UK teams that advance from the initial stages will compete for a $2.2 million prize money.

DOTA 2

While not as big as League of Legends, Dota 2 pulls in an impressive crowd. This MOBA game follows the 5v5 style of LoL, with players competing to destroy the ‘structure’ of the opposing team while defending their team’s home base. The International — the annual Dota 2 championship — is one of the most watched, with top esports teams competing for a prize pool that has gone as high as $40 million.

Counter-Strike

This multiplayer, first-person shooter game has gained popularity for its exciting gameplay. It requires a lot of patience, but has a huge following in the UK esports scene. The gameplay pits teams against each other — terrorists and counter-terrorists — requiring them to plant or defuse bombs, rescue or capture hostages, and other similar objectives. Counter-Strike is available on up to 5 platforms, including Windows, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. With 9 modes — Casual, Competitive, Arms Race, Deathmatch, Demolition, Wingman, Danger Zone, Flying Scoutsman, and Retakes — you’re in for an exciting time.

Fortnite

This free-to-play battle-royale game makes it to our list. Fortnite offers three impressive modes you can try depending on your preference;

Save the World—Up to 4 players defending against zombie-like creatures.

Battle Royale—Player-versus-player style for up to 100 players; winner is the last man standing.

Creative—sandbox mode, where players have creative control over the game world.

The fun doesn’t end here. There are many other esports options for you to explore. Some other player favourites include Overwatch, Apex Legends, FIFA, Rainbow Six Siege, Valorant, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), and Halo

Top UK Esports Teams To Watch

Esports are now popular for competitions that draw in lots of fans. After fun gameplay, you can entertain yourself even more by streaming these championships online. Several UK teams participate in these tournaments, like Endpoint, MnM Gaming, and Vexed. Some top teams include;

Fnatic: This is one of the oldest and most recognized teams in the UK. Fnatic has upheld its legacy since its creation in 2004. In 2011, they signed the first professional LoL team, winning the first-ever World Championship. The team is active in games like LoL, Counter-Strike, Apex Legends, Dota2, Valorant, and has won over $21 million in prize money.

EXCEL: Since its inception in 2014, the team has won over $500k playing 100+ tournaments. EXCEL competes in FIFA, League of Legends, and Valorant, with active teams in these events.

London Spitfire: The London Spitfire specializes in Overwatch and is one of the original teams that played and won the Overwatch League Inaugural Season Playoffs in 2018. Founded in 2017, they are favoured as London’s Overwatch team and have raked in about $2 million from 10 Overwatch leagues.

Peak Entertainment Online

As the esports market evolves in the UK, more and more ways to have fun will continue to pop up. With top teams like Fnatic and MnM fighting hard in tournaments, people are tuning in to watch their favourite players and even bet on their progress. There’s less of an age limit now, and with more adults getting interested in the industry’s offerings, esports has proven a top-tier option for online entertainment.