Bread and Beyond’s Great Sandwich Marathon aims to make a sandwich for every homeless person in Montreal, to be distributed through eight shelters — all in one day.

5,000 sandwiches to be distributed to homeless people in Montreal on Sept. 16

According to the 2022 census, there are 10,000 homeless people in Quebec, half of which (4,690) live in Montreal. The local organization Bread and Beyond, which was founded in 2020 in response to an urgent call from local homeless shelters, is aiming to produce and distribute 5,000 sandwiches to homeless people in Montreal — all in one day.

“Together, we can make a sandwich for every unhoused person living in Montreal.”

The Great Sandwich Marathon will take place at Centre Greene in Westmount on Monday, Sept. 16, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with distribution through eight Montreal homeless shelters. For more on the endeavour and how to volunteer, please see the slider below.

