Montrealer Harry Standjofski directs this revamp of the classic play The Cherry Orchard.

Sakura is an Anton Chekhov play reset in 21st century Montreal, at Centaur Theatre till Oct. 6

Anton Chekhov is coming to the Centaur Theatre, reimagined for the 21st century with Sakura. His acclaimed classic The Cherry Orchard gets a modern revamp in the form of Sakura, a comedy recounting the impending sale of a beloved orchard after the family owning it falls on hard times. With its setting along the St. Lawrence River, this play by Montrealer Harry Standjofski will feel just like home to a local audience.

Sakura is at the Centaur (453 St-François-Xavier) through Oct. 6. For more, please consult the Centaur Theatre website.

