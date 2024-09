Royalmount mall opened today and you can get there by metro — via a $50M, 200-metre skybridge

Montreal’s Royalmount mall officially launched this morning, with over 50 stores opening their doors on day one. The first phase of the mall will, by next spring, feature 170 stores, including 60 restaurants and cafés, as well as an aquarium. But the 824,000 square-foot “district” also features an urban park and public-art trail, and will eventually include housing, a five-star hotel, a skating rink in winter, the second phase of the mall and more.

Art by Catherine Dong. Photo courtesy of Agence Geminy

During a media tour of the mall on Tuesday, Carbonleo CEO and Royalmount co-owner Andrew Lutfy explained that the project was entirely privately funded, including the $50-million that went into the 200-metre “skybridge” walkway that connects the mall to De la Savane metro station (aside from a 10-second walk outside to the station door). When asked whether the clientele of what is somewhat of a luxury mall will actually take public transportation to get there, Lutfy said, “Do I believe our customers will be taking the metro? Hell fucking yes.”

Inside the skybridge between Royalmount and De la Savane metro

Lutfy added that there are 4,000 parking spots for those who choose to drive, at $2.50/hour (the first half-hour is free, and validation may be possible from individual boutiques, particularly for those making major purchases). According to the mall’s press release, Royalmount will soon be the largest retail project in Canada to be certified LEED Gold for sustainability.

Below is a list of the businesses that are open at Royalmount today.

A&W

Accessoires Gio

AllTrueist

Aldo

Alo Yoga

Anine Bing

Arc’teryx

Bikini Village

Birks

BMO

Browns

Canada Goose

Christofle

Coach

David’s Tea

Dolce Vita

Dynamite

Garage

Greiche & Scaff

IWC

Jack & Jones

Jimmy Choo

Judith & Charles

Jugo Juice

L’Occitane

La Vie en Rose

Le Fou Fou (a large food hall)

Longchamp

M/2

Mackage

Maison Monaco

Marie Saint Pierre

Mango

Michael Kors

Moments Intimes

Moncler

Nike

Olivier Peoples

Omega

Pilgrim

Qwelli

Rennaï (Lutfy’s own beauty, cosmetic and personal care shop, soon to feature a spa)

Sephora

Sports Experts

Starbucks

Steel N Ink

Steve Madden

Sunglass Hut

Swarovski

TAG Heuer

Time Vallée

Tris Coffin

Uniqlo

Versace

Yves Rocher

Zara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royalmount (@royalmount) Royalmount mall opened today and you can get there by metro — via a $50M, 200-metre skybridge

For more on Royalmount (5401 Royalmount), please visit their website.

For our latest in arts and life, please visit the Arts & Life section.