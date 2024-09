FTQ president Magali Picard did not mince words when speaking about the Conservative Party leader Monday night, referring to his behaviour as “appalling” and expressing concern over a rise in Trump-style politics in Canada.

During an interview on TVA’s Le Bilan on Monday night, Magali Picard, president of the FTQ (Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec) union, referred to Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre as “a clown” and said that the way he responds to journalists and refers to his politics rivals is “appalling.”

Picard also compared Poilievre negatively with former Conservative prime ministers Brian Mulroney and Joe Clark, who she viewed as proud heads of state who acted accordingly, during their time — despite her differing points of view with them. By contrast, Poilievre, she said, is more representative of Trump-style politics.

Watch a clip from the interview in the embed below.

«C’est un bouffon»: la présidente de la FTQ, Magali Picard, n’y est pas allée de main morte avec ses remarques à l’égard de Pierre Poilievre lors de son passage à l’émission Le Bilan, lundi soir.



Voyez l'entrevue complète ici: https://t.co/tZsixwA5Bw pic.twitter.com/tOkdmL3CfY — TVA Nouvelles (@tvanouvelles) September 3, 2024 “Pierre Poilievre is a clown”

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.