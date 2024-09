The public is advised to avoid the area while residents of the affected streets are being told to shelter in place.

Lockdown in effect in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve by Port of Montreal due to fire

A lockdown is currently in effect in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough in the area adjacent to the Port of Montreal due to an ongoing fire. The public is advised to avoid the area while residents of the affected streets are being told to shelter in place.

“If you live in the area between Vimont Street, Hochelaga Street, Haig Avenue and the Saint Lawrence River, it is important to stay indoors, close the doors, windows and ventilation systems for your health and safety.”

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.