320 restaurants across Canada are participating in the 13th annual edition of le Burger Week, with 30 participating locations in Montreal. The week-long food festival, which runs from Sept. 1 to 8, is challenging chefs to create delicious burgers, and encouraging foodies to vote for their favourites.

Among the Montreal restaurants participating in Burger Week 2024 are Chanthy Yen and Paul Toussaint’s Time Out Market counters, An Choi Plaza, Patty Slaps, Maggie Oakes, 3 Brasseurs and many more.

This year, Burger Week is also inviting Canadians to score points towards free burgers by playing Hambur-games — “an interactive gamified experience” that allows participants to rack up “YUMS” points and redeem them for burgers (with the chance to win $100 to $500 food delivery gift cards).

