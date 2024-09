Following last week’s debate victory, Harris also leads Trump in net favourability by 17 points.

Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by 6 points in new national poll

According to a new national U.S. presidential election poll by Morning Consult, Kamala Harris now leads Donald Trump in voting intention by 6 points.

Harris currently has 51% support nationally, while Trump sits at 45%.

The study also found that Harris (+7%) leads Trump (-10%) in net favourability by 17 points.

The U.S. presidential election is taking place on Nov. 5, 2024.

#New General election poll



🔵 Harris 51% (+6) – New High

🔴 Trump 45%



Last poll – 🔵 Harris +3



Who won the debate

🔵 Harris 61%

🔴 Trump 33%



Morning Consult #C – 11,022 LV – 9/15 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) September 17, 2024 Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by 6 points in new national poll

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.