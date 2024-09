“The prospects of a Poilievre government are more likely to induce unease among Canadians, particularly women.”

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that just 1 in 3 Canadians (35%) are hopeful about the possibility of the Conservative Party led by Pierre Poilievre forming government after the next election.

Those who are most hopeful about a potential CPC government live in Saskatchewan (54%) and Alberta (49%), while those who are least hopeful live in Quebec (21%).

The study also found that optimism about Poilievre and the Conservatives forming government decreases with education (41% among high school graduates; 27% among university graduates) and increases with income (31% among those making less than $50K; 39% among those making over $100K).

“The prospects of a Poilievre government, while tantalizing to some, are more likely to induce unease among Canadians, particularly women. Despite plenty of policies that will likely form the pillars of a campaign platform once an election is called – “axe the tax”, “jail not bail”, “defund the CBC” – other areas have remained relatively blank. How would a CPC government approach healthcare and reach the balanced budget it promises?”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,602 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

