The comedians are bringing their joint North American tour to the Bell Centre.

Jerry Seinfeld will perform in Montreal on Jan. 12 with Jim Gaffigan

Evenko has just announced that comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan are coming to Montreal on Jan. 12.

The duo, who revealed their joint North American tour just this morning (after playing four stadium dates together last year), will perform at the Bell Centre.

To buy tickets, which go on sale this Friday, Sept. 27, please visit the Evenko website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by evenko (@evenko)

