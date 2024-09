Modernization plans include a wading pool, a chalet, a designated dog park and more trees, among other features.

Jeanne-Mance Park in Montreal is getting a $26-million makeover

The City of Montreal has announced that Jeanne-Mance Park is getting a $26-million makeover. According to Luc Rabouin, plans include a wading pool and other water games, a chalet, a designated dog park and the planting of mature trees.

Work is scheduled to begin in October, and is due to be completed by 2026.

Cure de jouvence au parc Jeanne-Mance avec un investissement de 26M$ de la ⁦@MTL_Ville⁩: pataugeoire, jeux d'eau, chalet, parc à chiens, plantation d'arbres matures. Les travaux débutent dans les prochaines semaines. #polmtl https://t.co/JVxOwABi4q — Luc Rabouin (@LucRabouin) September 2, 2024

