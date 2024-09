Two Quebec film industry figures, cinematographer André Turpin and set designer Léa Valérie Létourneau, collaborated on this photo series.

Entire stories are told in intricately staged single photos in the new PHI Centre exhibition Clusters

Two prominent figures behind the camera in the Quebec film industry, cinematographer André Turpin and set designer Léa Valérie Létourneau, have collaborated on Clusters, a series of photographs telling a whole story in a single snap. At the PHI Centre through Oct. 20, these intricately staged photographs, figments of the imaginations of these two visual storytellers, present the audience with settings bearing the marks left by those living in them. Clusters is an exploration of the marks we humans leave on the spaces we inhabit, displayed in exalted environments.

Clusters is at PHI Centre (407 St-Pierre) through Oct. 20. For more, please visit their website.

