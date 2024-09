A multidisciplinary exhibition about how inherited societal trauma settles in the body.

Connecting From the Inside Out by Montreal artist My-Van Dam is on at the MAI Sept. 5 to Oct. 26

Montreal-based artist My-Van Dam’s work exploring trauma and societal pressure’s impacts on the body is on display in this solo exhibition curated by Geneviève Wallen for Montréal, arts interculturels (MAI). Featuring a video installation, sculptures and drawings, Dam charts a pathway to healing for individuals and the collective, with a particular focus on the solidarity of women of colour to tend to shared wounds.

For more on Connecting From the Inside Out by My-Van Dam, at the MAI (3680 Jeanne-Mance) from Sept. 5 to Oct. 26, please visit the MAI website.

