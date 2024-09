For the 12th consecutive year, Canada is among the top five countries on Kearney’s FDI Confidence Index.

A new report by Kearney has found Canada to be the country with the most optimistic economic outlook.

Canada leads Kearney’s optimism ranking with a net score of 41%, followed by the United Kingdom (39%), Australia (39%), the United Arab Emirates (38%) and France (37%).

Canada named country with most optimistic economic outlook

Canada ranked second overall on Kearney’s main FDI Confidence Index, which “likely reflects investors’ interest in Canada’s strong technology capabilities.”

This is the 12th consecutive year that Canada places among the top five markets on the FDI Confidence Index, which measures the likelihood of a country attracting foreign direct investment.

