Canadians are revisiting Tim Burton’s 1988 classic comedy-horror film as its sequel tops the box office.

Beetlejuice is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Tim Burton’s 1988 dark fantasy comedy-horror film Beetlejuice — starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, among others — which is streaming now in Canada on Crave.

“A newly dead New England couple seeks help from a deranged demon exorcist to scare an affluent New York family out of their home.”

In second and third place are Rebel Ridge (Netflix) and Hit Man (Netflix).

