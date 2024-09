A new study finds that most Canadians lack trust in the CPC.

A majority of Canadians believe Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives have a ‘hidden agenda’

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that a majority of Canadians believe Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives have a “hidden agenda” they won’t reveal until after the party wins the election.

54% of Canadians agree that the CPC has a hidden agenda it won’t reveal until the party is in office, while just 30% disagree.

“This fear from Canadians may be built on the uncertainty of which direction a Poilievre government might take. There are evidently many Canadians who believe Poilievre and the Conservatives have more of a plan for if they form government than they are letting on. 58% of women and 50% of men believe the Conservatives have plans they are not revealing until they potentially win the next election.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,602 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

