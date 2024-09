Bar le Ritz PDB will be the site of SUPER TASTE’s tribute to the Midwest Princess (and friends), with a drag performance by Emmötional Damage.

A Chappell Roan dance party is happening in Montreal on Oct. 5

Party promoters SUPER TASTE are hosting Hot to Go, a Chappell Roan night at Bar le Ritz PDB in Montreal on Oct. 5.

DJs will play music by the Midwest Princess (and friends), and the event will also feature a drag performance by Emmötional Damage.

