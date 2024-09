While gaming is a hobby that a lot of people like to fully unwind and relax into, it can also be a great way to kill some time when you’re out and about – rushing but finding you have regular waits here and there.

Thanks to your smartphone, gaming on the go has never been easier, but it’s also not the only way to do so, thanks to other portable consoles like the Nintendo Switch. This variety of options means you have a lot of choices when it comes to examining genres that can be helpful here.

1. The Classics

Tetris is a game that has wormed itself into broad cultural awareness due to the impact that it’s had since its release. It’s one of the foundational video games, and though seemingly simple, it contains a firm depiction of how actions have consequences, putting you in a situation to try and right those wrongs through gameplay. It’s been released and re-released, and that’s because it’s a game that can be incredibly gripping and engaging if you put the time in, so finding a version that best speaks to you shouldn’t be too difficult. You also have other classics like Pacman, Pong, Space Invaders, and similarly intuitive games.

2. Casino Games

Another genre of games that many people can pick up and play easily are those you might find in a casino. With the emergence of digital casinos, these games are now broadly available from anywhere. Different outlets are going to have different specializations, from blackjack casinos to a slot game casino that can feature multiple different variations of that core game. Whatever your preference, these platforms can help you to experience familiar favorites as well as new titles you’ve never heard of before.

3. Reaction Games

Many mobile games might fall into this kind of category, being the kind of simple experiences that the platform was associated with when it first allowed people to play games at all. Fruit Ninja and Temple Run are prime examples of this – games where it’s all about touching the screen at the right time. Compared to some of the other games that are available (especially newer and more in-depth titles), this can feel quaint. However, when you’re just looking for some time to kill, this might be exactly what you were looking for.

4. Puzzle Games

Just because you’re in a rush, that doesn’t mean that the games you play to pass the time have to match that tempo. In fact, you might be looking to use this as an opportunity to calm down and find some solace. If that’s the case, puzzle games like Picross can provide you with exactly that. These types of games are often gripping enough to provide the distraction that you’re looking for, but they also don’t require you to switch off your brain, instead allowing you to exercise your mind. While you might have to come back to the same puzzle over repeated breaks, the satisfaction of completing one is hard to beat.