What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Rajni Perera/Marigold Santos exhibitions Efflorescence/The Way We Wake at PHI Foundation

LASSO in the City free show w/ Brittany Kennell & more

Slight, Tension Nurse and Maisonneuve play l’Hemisphère Gauche

Thursday at Hemisphere Gauche we're excited to announce our participation in a small musical gathering at hemisphere gauche alongside two local solo acts: our friend rian as tension nurse and our friend @_neonlichter as Maisonneuve for the 1st time (and also on flyer design!) 19h pic.twitter.com/iY3KCr3XCq — Slight (@slightsound) August 14, 2024

Dallas metalcore band Crown the Empire plays Club Soda

High Klassified at Esplanade Louvain

