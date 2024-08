What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Fantasia presents queer horror drama Haze (afternoon screening)

Experience a captivating blend of queer drama and thriller at the International Premiere of HAZE!



For more information and to buy tickets to join us and Director/Screenwriter Matthew Fifer, Actor Cole Doman, Producer Ramfis Myrthil, click here:https://t.co/rIymZZdL5K 🎟️ — Fantasia International Film Festival (@FantasiaFest) July 26, 2024

Fierté Montreal Pride presents Afrodrag at Esplanade Tranquille

Classical music by collectif9 with decor by Mere Phantoms at Théâtre de Verdure

Lamb of God and Mastodon bring the Ashes of Leviathan tour to the Bell Centre

Fierté Montreal Pride presents Supernature at Club Soda

