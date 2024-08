What to do today in Montreal

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, Aug. 22

Asian Night Market in Chinatown begins, running through Aug. 25

MAI 2024–25 season launch party

MUTEK presents Brian Eno documentary ENO (unique live cut) at Place des Arts

Murder on the Champs Floor (screening of The Thing)

African Fashion Week runs Aug. 22 to 25

Sketchville begins its 2024-25 season at Théâtre Sainte-Catherine

