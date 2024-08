What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Félix Auger-Aliassime plays at the National Bank Open at Stade IGA

2001: A Space Odyssey on the big screen at Cinémathèque Québécoise

Fierté Montreal Pride presents Human Rights Symposium at PHI Centre

Midnight Crawl, Debbie Christ, Steeple play la Sotterenea

Pride edition of Retrowave with Frigid at Bar le Stud

