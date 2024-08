What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Aug. 9

Under Pressure graffiti/hip hop culture festival Aug. 9–11

Fierté Montreal Pride presents Unikorn party in the Satosphere

Saturday, Aug. 10

îLESONIQ EDM festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau Aug. 10-11

Japanese “steampunk metal” band Fate Gear plays Piranha

Orientalys presents Zouhair Bahaoui & many free shows at Clock Tower Quay through Aug. 11

Queer LATINX dance party DISCOÑO at SAT

Sunday, Aug. 11

Montreal Pride Parade

Korean street food festival POCHA MTL at Hangar 1825 Aug. 8–11

Cinémathèque Québécoise screens WALL-E + Arrival

