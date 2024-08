What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Aug. 2

The Osheaga Music Festival runs from Aug. 2–4

Cinemathèque Québécoise screens silent sci-fi classic Metropolis w/ live pianist

ItalFest Montreal runs from Aug. 2 to 11

Saturday, Aug. 3

Fierté MTL Pride presents Pleasuredome at SAT

Pride edition of FRKY show/party at la Sotterenea

Osheaga After Party: Ed Banger 20th anniversary at MTELUS

Sunday, Aug. 4

Last day of the Fantasia Film Festival

Matt Holubowski show at the Botanical Gardens

Film Noir au Canal presents Dark Passage

